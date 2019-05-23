Technical Specialist

A great opportunity for a Technical Specialist has opened for a pharmaceutical/ personal care organisation in the Eastern Cape

Requirements:

– National Diploma Electrical Engineering

– B Tech Electrical Engineering

– Siemens Pro1 & Pro2

– Min 5 years Production/Engineering experience related to mechanical and electric repair and maintenance on calibration equipment

– Knowledge of PLC controlled systems, HMI systems, Instrumentation calibration, IT networking and SCADA systems would be an advantage

– Knowledge of computerised maintenance systems (Pragma) would be an advantage

