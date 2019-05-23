Web Developer (1 yr contract – Cape Town)

Calling Web Specialists who want to be instrumental in crafting localization of a successful international media platform aimed at growing audience and revenue. This role will be instrumental in designing new experiences and driving product usage across multiple screens. Leading ICT player needs you!Recommend and drive product improvements in the form of clear and targeted UX, feature and content requirements relevant to the local market. Work with Editorial, the local Executive Producer (EP), business development and content partners to secure and help program content relevant to the local market.Role includes:

Utilising a custom stack with an internally built CMS;

Edit JSON files that configure the site;

Build standalone tools, using C# and Java to do various online crawling or scripting of functions;

Document requirements for features, product requests, or technical specifications.

Essential

At least 5 years of experience in the online industry, including at least 3 years’ recent experience leading a product team for a consumer-facing product;

Comprehensive understanding and practice of software development methodologies, preferably agile;

Management of multiple complex projects with tight deadlines;

IT or business-related BA/BSc degree or equivalent;

Structured thinking and experience with data-driven analysis;

Strong experience of the technologies (networking protocols, web/application servers and databases) that underpin online consumer services;

Experience implementing and troubleshooting feed formats such as XML, and knowledge of common web programming languages such as JavaScript, HTML;

Regularly use and has interest in latest web-based services in multiple platforms such as PCs, Tablets and Smartphones;

Experience with localization (or internationalization) of products

