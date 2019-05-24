Fleet management solution for Ugandan utility provider

A&S Electronics has been awarded a tender to supply a water services provider in Uganda with a comprehensive fleet management solution.

The customer operates an extensive fleet to fulfil its mandate of providing water for use in agriculture, rural industries and tourism, among others. It also coordinates the national development of water resources and provides effective planning and management for the water and sanitation sectors.

A&S Electronics is MiX Telematics’ East African channel partner.

“The data provided by our telematics solution enables this service provider to optimise the utilisation of its fleet, manage drivers, reduce costs, and increase productivity. The benefits from effective mobile asset management are tangible and provide improvements that are sustainable,” says Gert Pretorius, MD of MiX Telematics Africa.

“Our premium fleet solution provides real-time insight, allowing the fleet manager to make informed decisions, with the aim of improving productivity and reducing operational expenses. This on-line platform processes data from multiple assets, creating customisable reports, graphs and dashboards that provide actionable intelligence.”

Given today’s demands, fleet management is essential for utility companies that undertake the critical task of delivering natural resources to consumers. MiX Telematics partners with various companies in the service and utility industry around the world in order to help them adhere to ever-changing government and customer compliance demands.