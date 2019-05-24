Full Stack Developer (Python, React)

ENVIRONMENT:

One of South Africa’s leading Industrial Solutions firms who develops software for the mining, healthcare and maritime telecommunications is seeking a talented Full Stack Developer with a University Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering with software development subjects. The successful person also needs to have Python back-end development experience, e.g. Django/Flask and Front-end web-development experience, e.g. JS/React/Dash.

DUTIES:

Form part of software development team building Process Advisory web application based on technologies like large data set handling, modern visualisation, benchmarking, data analytics and industrial cloud hosting.

Software design and development (front-end and back-end).

Take responsibility for significant modules of the system.

Adhering and contributing to QA processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

University Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering with software development subjects.

2-4 years of applicable work experience.

Python back-end development experience, e.g. Django/Flask.

Front-end web-development experience, e.g. JS/React/Dash.

Experience with test automation, e.g. TDD, Gitlab

Desired

Knowledge of Agile software development processes.

Experience in building modular backend frameworks using micro services

Experience with Kafka

Experience with Docker

ATTRIBUTES:

Mature, motivated, quick learner and enthusiastic.

Personality and aptitude to take initiative.

Willing to learn and gain experience and share the learning with colle

Learn more/Apply for this position