IT Technical Manager

Very well established and International Systems and Integration company requires a Technical Manager with the following experience (Position based in PE):

– Proven prior experience in managing a team of IT Technicians (JNR and SNR)

– IT qualification is highly recommended (preferably with N+ and A+)

– Windows networking experience

– Must have at least 3-5 years’ experience in the IT field

– IT Technical Support background (essential)

Own car and valid driver’s license essential. Must be fluent in English and Afrikaans.

Applications to be sent to (email address)

