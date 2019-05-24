IT Technical Manager

Very well established and International Systems and Integration company requires a Technical Manager with the following experience (Position based in PE):
– Proven prior experience in managing a team of IT Technicians (JNR and SNR)
– IT qualification is highly recommended (preferably with N+ and A+)
– Windows networking experience
– Must have at least 3-5 years’ experience in the IT field
– IT Technical Support background (essential)
Own car and valid driver’s license essential. Must be fluent in English and Afrikaans.
Applications to be sent to (email address)