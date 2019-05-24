Lead .NET Developer – Bellville

Job Type: Lead .NET Developer
Location: Cape Town, Bellville
A company that produces international based products, providing B2B documentation software for high level clients within the Legal and Finance sector are seeking a Lead .NET Developer that can come in and be a part of their passion for productivity. My client is one of the dearest we work with, providing amazing culture such as flexible working hours, collaborative environment!
As an Lead .NET Developer, your role will include
- Develop business documentation using the likes of ASP.NET, C#, MVC.
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules, applying presentations to team meetings.
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, Jquery and Java Script
- Azure environment
- Disciplined self-starter
- Analytically way of thinking
Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.
The position offers :
- Flexible working scheme
- No dress code (Shorts + Flip Flops!)
- Team building events!
- Beers, Braais, Pool table!
