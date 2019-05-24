Lead .NET Developer – Bellville

A company that produces international based products, providing B2B documentation software for high level clients within the Legal and Finance sector are seeking a Lead .NET Developer that can come in and be a part of their passion for productivity. My client is one of the dearest we work with, providing amazing culture such as flexible working hours, collaborative environment!

As an Lead .NET Developer, your role will include

Develop business documentation using the likes of ASP.NET, C#, MVC.

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules, applying presentations to team meetings.

Translate business feedback and requirements

Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, Jquery and Java Script

Azure environment

Disciplined self-starter

Analytically way of thinking

Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.

The position offers :

Flexible working scheme

No dress code (Shorts + Flip Flops!)

Team building events!

Beers, Braais, Pool table!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

