LG’s XBoom for sound on the go

LG Electronics (LG) has showcased its XBoom lineup at multiple conferences and events, including at CES 2019.

The XBoom family comprises mini components, and all-in-one units and XBoom Go portable Bluetooth speakers.

LG XBoom Go PK series speakers produce excellent high-fidelity sound despite their compact size and light weight. These portable speakers support aptX HD codec for lossless 24-bit audio when streaming from the latest smartphones such as the LG G7 and V40. The PK series generates high-quality audio.

LG XBoom audio products have been praised for their superb sound and smart connectivity. The company’s XBoom Go speaker has been recognised as one of the best-sounding products in its category by a number of respected online consumer-technology and audio review publications. Users can experience the impressive smart capabilities of XBoom Go speakers featuring built-in Google Assistant and Meridian technology.

“LG will continue to expand its XBoom range to provide powerful sound that helps users create an enjoyable atmosphere, whatever the occasion,” says Kim Dae-chul head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video business. “We are excited about the present and future of the LG XBoom brand and will continue to strengthen our offerings and our position in the party-audio market.”