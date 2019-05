Senior PHP Developer/Team Lead

This role will involve maintaining the current systems and building new and exciting features relating to payments, online commerce, fraud detection and security.

If you are looking for an environment that you can have direct influence on, and grow with the business, this is for you. As they are a modern business, modern perks will ensure that you have a great work-life balance and a team that you can work hard/play hard with.

