Senior Software Developer – Maitland

May 24, 2019

Job Type: Senior Software Developer

Location: Cape Town

Salary: Up to R60,000 p/m

A client in an continuous developing industry are looking for a highly motivated Senior Software Developer who is a team player to be a part of building a game changing platform for the business.

The growth of my client has led to securing multi stage capital funding from a private equity with that, there has been multiple new projects and the latest technology stacks.

As an Senior Software Developer, your role will include

  • Develop software and applications using .NET Framework as well C#
  • Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Translate business feedback and requirements
  • Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.
  • Enhancing skills on technologies

You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C# and .NET framework
  • NET
  • Knowledge of SQL Server
  • js, Jquery or Angular
  • Disciplined self-starter
  • Problem solving
  • Fast paced work ethic
  • Good communication skills

The position offers :

  • Flexible hours!
  • Medical Aid!
  • Holidays!
  • Incentives!
  • Progression opportunities!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

I look forward to speaking!

