Senior Software Developer – Maitland

Job Type: Senior Software Developer
Location: Cape Town
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
Salary: Up to R60,000 p/m
A client in an continuous developing industry are looking for a highly motivated Senior Software Developer who is a team player to be a part of building a game changing platform for the business.
The growth of my client has led to securing multi stage capital funding from a private equity with that, there has been multiple new projects and the latest technology stacks.
As an Senior Software Developer, your role will include
- Develop software and applications using .NET Framework as well C#
- Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients
- Performing on project schedules
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.
- Enhancing skills on technologies
You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- js, Jquery or Angular
- Disciplined self-starter
- Problem solving
- Fast paced work ethic
- Good communication skills
The position offers :
- Flexible hours!
- Medical Aid!
- Holidays!
- Incentives!
- Progression opportunities!
This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!