Senior Systems Engineer – 1 year contract role
Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.
A vacancy has arisen for a Senior Systems Engineer to join the Information Technology Services team at our client. The key responsibility of the role will be to provide a level of excellence in managing and supporting our client’s Microsoft environments, both on-premise and in the cloud.
Preference will be given to appropriately qualified, previously disadvantaged candidates, in accordance with our client’s commitment to Employment Equity.
PRIMARY JOB FUNCTIONS:
– Manage Active Directory and all of its components (Group Policy, Site & Services, AD replication, AD schema, DNS, NTFS permissions, AD audit, DHCP)
– Full management of Microsoft exchange including integration with AD and Mimecast services for archiving.
– Manage all Microsoft servers
– Manage Azure environment
– Manage all SQL databases
– Perform and manage all Microsoft system installations and upgrades
SECONDARY JOB FUNCTIONS:
– Assist in managing backup solutions for all systems
– Assist in managing IIS based websites
– Assist IT manager to product MIS reporting.
– Assist with the training of junior team members
– Support the helpdesk when required
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
– Minimum 5 year experience with Microsoft products
– Tertiary Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
– Microsoft certifications
– Extensive knowledge of Active Directory, Azure and Exchange
– Good knowledge of all other Microsoft systems
– Good understanding of backup methodology
KEY COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
– Good problem solving and analytical skills
– Well-developed communication skills
– Ability to work under pressure with limited supervision
– Ability to maintain service standards
– Ability to work accurately
– Ability to work in a team environment
– Action orientated
– High attention to detail.
– Ability to liaise with all levels of management in a professional manner
Please note: only candidates being considered will be contacted.