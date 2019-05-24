Software Engineer

Are you a Software Engineer with a passion for Communication Services? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking a Software Engineer to join their Stellenbosch based team.

Requirements:

– 2+ years’ experience as a Software Engineer role.

– Skilld in Linux/Windows, Java, PHP, MySQL, REST and JSON.

– Experienced in TCP/IP Networking.

– Experience in Symfony, Grails or ActiveMQ

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) . You can also contact Jaime on (contact number) or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

