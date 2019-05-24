US charges WikiLeaks’ Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged in an 18-count superseding indictment on charges relating to illegally obtaining, receiving and disclosing classified information.

The US Department of Justice says the superseding indictment alleges that Assange was complicit with Chelsea Manning, a former intelligence analyst in the U.S Army, in unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defense.

Specifically, the superseding indictment alleges that Assange conspired with Manning; obtained from Manning and aided and abetted her in obtaining classified information with reason to believe that the information was to be used to the injury of the US or the advantage of a foreign nation; received and attempted to receive classified information having reason to believe that such materials would be obtained, taken, made, and disposed of by a person contrary to law; and aided and abetted Manning in communicating classified documents to Assange.

If convicted, Assange faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count except for conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, for which he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.