Web Developer (Ruby on Rails)

ENVIRONMENT:

Make your mark as a progressive highly skilled Web Developer (Ruby on Rails) sought by a leader in cloud-based analytics solutions. Working in a mainly Linux-based dev environment with source code on GitHub, you will be involved in technical specifications & providing expertise on a fund performance measurement system.

The ideal candidate must have Ruby on Rails, RSpec, HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, Websockets, JavaScript, jQuery, CoffeeScript, HAML, JSON, PostgreSQL. If you enjoy tackling complex functional & tech issues then apply now!

DUTIES:

Work closely developing application with Product Management.

Participate in functional and user-interface design discussions.

Develop code to technical specification and coding standards.

Own your schedule; provide estimates of development effort and progress updates to the System Architect.

Resolve issues logged by clients or client services consultants.

REQUIREMENTS:

Linux or Mac

Ruby on Rails

RSpec

HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap

Websockets

JavaScript, jQuery, CoffeeScript

HAML

JSON

PostgreSQL

Redis

Memcached

Graphite

NewRelic

Amazon Web Services – EC2 – S3 – SES – ElastiCache – IAM – VPC – EBS – CloudWatch – CloudTrail

Chef/Puppet/Ansible

Vagrant

Git, GitHub

Markdown, Confluence (wiki)

Jira (issue tracking)

Continuous integration (TeamCity)

Continuous deployment (Chef)

Advantageous –

Experience in developing web applications using modern technol

