ENVIRONMENT:
Make your mark as a progressive highly skilled Web Developer (Ruby on Rails) sought by a leader in cloud-based analytics solutions. Working in a mainly Linux-based dev environment with source code on GitHub, you will be involved in technical specifications & providing expertise on a fund performance measurement system.
The ideal candidate must have Ruby on Rails, RSpec, HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, Websockets, JavaScript, jQuery, CoffeeScript, HAML, JSON, PostgreSQL. If you enjoy tackling complex functional & tech issues then apply now!
DUTIES:
- Work closely developing application with Product Management.
- Participate in functional and user-interface design discussions.
- Develop code to technical specification and coding standards.
- Own your schedule; provide estimates of development effort and progress updates to the System Architect.
- Resolve issues logged by clients or client services consultants.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Linux or Mac
- Ruby on Rails
- RSpec
- HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap
- Websockets
- JavaScript, jQuery, CoffeeScript
- HAML
- JSON
- PostgreSQL
- Redis
- Memcached
- Graphite
- NewRelic
- Amazon Web Services – EC2 – S3 – SES – ElastiCache – IAM – VPC – EBS – CloudWatch – CloudTrail
- Chef/Puppet/Ansible
- Vagrant
- Git, GitHub
- Markdown, Confluence (wiki)
- Jira (issue tracking)
- Continuous integration (TeamCity)
- Continuous deployment (Chef)
Advantageous –
- Experience in developing web applications using modern technol