Web Developer (Ruby on Rails)

May 24, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

Make your mark as a progressive highly skilled Web Developer (Ruby on Rails) sought by a leader in cloud-based analytics solutions. Working in a mainly Linux-based dev environment with source code on GitHub, you will be involved in technical specifications & providing expertise on a fund performance measurement system.

The ideal candidate must have Ruby on Rails, RSpec, HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, Websockets, JavaScript, jQuery, CoffeeScript, HAML, JSON, PostgreSQL. If you enjoy tackling complex functional & tech issues then apply now!

DUTIES:

  • Work closely developing application with Product Management.
  • Participate in functional and user-interface design discussions.
  • Develop code to technical specification and coding standards.
  • Own your schedule; provide estimates of development effort and progress updates to the System Architect.
  • Resolve issues logged by clients or client services consultants.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Linux or Mac
  • Ruby on Rails
  • RSpec
  • HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap
  • Websockets
  • JavaScript, jQuery, CoffeeScript
  • HAML
  • JSON
  • PostgreSQL
  • Redis
  • Memcached
  • Graphite
  • NewRelic
  • Amazon Web Services – EC2 – S3 – SES – ElastiCache – IAM – VPC – EBS – CloudWatch – CloudTrail
  • Chef/Puppet/Ansible
  • Vagrant
  • Git, GitHub
  • Markdown, Confluence (wiki)
  • Jira (issue tracking)
  • Continuous integration (TeamCity)
  • Continuous deployment (Chef)

Advantageous –

  • Experience in developing web applications using modern technol

