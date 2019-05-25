Junior Java Developer – 2+ years experience

Junior Java Developer

Job Title – Junior Java Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Pinelands, Cape Town

About the Client:

Do you want to work with an international client operating with leading names in Europe? Do you want to work for a specialist company developing competitive enterprise retail software? Are you a motivated individual with a customisation flair in your skillset?

If you want to work with expert retail software development services, catering to both operational systems as well as client-specific needs + development read on.

As their Junior Java Developer you will:

Key responsibilities:

Modify, develop, test and maintain applications

Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).

Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing systems.

Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.

Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.

Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).

Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.

Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.

Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.

Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills.

Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems

Help evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, make changes to those systems and maintain them where necessary.

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

2 years minimum professional Java development experience.

professional Java development experience. Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Good judgement and experience of prioritising and working to tight deadlines.

Ability to learn fast and share knowledge, experience and best practices with team mates

Willingness to take responsibility and ownership of their work.

Empathise with customers and communicate at the appropriate level

Appreciation of their position within the wider roles & responsibilities of the DPS community

Ability to work under pressure

Practical approach to problem solving

Able to document information and share knowledge with colleagues

Follows a structured approach to their work

Personal drive to succeed

Beneficial

Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage

Experience with agile methodology and scrum framework

Benefits:

Fantastic recently renovated offices

Pension, Medical & Group Life Benefits

Great coffee, hot chocolate, popcorn and fruit

Free undercover parking

Car wash service

Subsidized activities

International travel

Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – due to a high volume of applications, if you haven’t received a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.

Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market, I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.

This is definitely a job you shouldn’t let slip through your fingers. Not many companies will offer as many benefits as this. If you think that this job is something you might be looking for then please do not hesitate to contact me for a chat! Email: (email address) or Ph(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position