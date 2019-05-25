Project Manager

Expression of Interest: Project Managers

Key responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):

– Integration planning and management

– Scope planning and management

– Time planning and management

– Cost planning and management

– Quality planning and management

– Resource planning and management

– Communication planning and management

– Stakeholder planning and management

– Risk planning and management

– Procurement planning and management

– Contract planning and management

– Program planning, scheduling and integration of project

– Risk identification, analysis and monitoring including tracking of mitigation actions

– Address bureaucracy and regulatory delays through an Infrastructure Development Act

– Inter-governmental alignment

Minimum Requirements:

– Technical Diploma/Degree/Qualification or equivalent

– Professionally Registered with SACPCMP

– NEC 3 Suite of contract

Skills/Knowledge and Personal Attributes:

– Strategic thinker

– Strong, assertive, leader

– Excellent communicator and motivator

– Committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction

– Retain focus on detail

– Work with minimum amount of supervision

– Sound understanding of organisational processes and procedures

– Solution orientated

– Systematic and analytical approach to solving problems and/or issues

– Comfortable and confident to interface with customer management stakeholders

