Project Manager

Expression of Interest: Project Managers
Key responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):
– Integration planning and management
– Scope planning and management
– Time planning and management
– Cost planning and management
– Quality planning and management
– Resource planning and management
– Communication planning and management
– Stakeholder planning and management
– Risk planning and management
– Procurement planning and management
– Contract planning and management
– Program planning, scheduling and integration of project
– Risk identification, analysis and monitoring including tracking of mitigation actions
– Address bureaucracy and regulatory delays through an Infrastructure Development Act
– Inter-governmental alignment
Minimum Requirements:
– Technical Diploma/Degree/Qualification or equivalent
– Professionally Registered with SACPCMP
– NEC 3 Suite of contract
Skills/Knowledge and Personal Attributes:
– Strategic thinker
– Strong, assertive, leader
– Excellent communicator and motivator
– Committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction
– Retain focus on detail
– Work with minimum amount of supervision
– Sound understanding of organisational processes and procedures
– Solution orientated
– Systematic and analytical approach to solving problems and/or issues
– Comfortable and confident to interface with customer management stakeholders