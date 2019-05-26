Senior Java Developer

May 26, 2019

Our client is a leader in the software development industry. To qualify for this exciting opportunity in the organization, you’d need to meet the following criteria:

Qualification required:

–  Bachelors Degree or Equivalent

Functional area:

–  Information Technology

Technology:

–  Java

Primary Skill:

–  Java Development

Job Level:

–  Intermediate Experienced

Competence in the following (relative to the seniority of the role):

–  OO Principles – polymorphism, inheritance, encapsulation
–  Java Core APIs
–  JDBC – creating relational databases, queries, and updates
–  Debugging  JUnit/Unit Testing Framework
–  EJB or Spring Framework
–  JPA/Hibernate
–  RESTful Framework
–  Maven/ANT
–  GIT
–  HTML5 basics
–  JavaScript Basics

Key Accountabilities

–  Flexible
–  Team Player
–  Self-Motivated

