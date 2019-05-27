AI in Africa recognised for making a difference

The AI in Africa social impact programme has scooped top prize at the FSACCI Annual Gala Awards in the Coup de Couer category.

AI in Africa, a programme from the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation and Fliptin Venture Builder, is about youth designing a better world. The initiative was recognised for its excellence and outstanding achievements by contributing significantly to the social development of youth in excluded community.

The girls-only boot camps attempt to address the systematic exclusion of youth in a variety of 21st century careers by offering a powerful platform to acquire new tools and knowledge, bettering their prospects at female digital inclusion and subsequently, socio-economic forecast.

The jury of FSACCI board directors, FSACCI Platinum Members and select partners determined that the programme demonstrated exceptional commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility as well a notable contribution to transformation and empowerment.

Mustapha Zaouini, Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s head of innovation, says: “AI in Africa is about a mindset shift that will help prepare South African youth for the 4th Industrial Revolution and lay the fundamental building blocks to creating an inclusive society.”

The initiative aims to harness the STEM skills young girls need to become problem solvers and build successful careers in these fields.

Since being launched six months ago, the bootcamps have resulted in more than 30 AI-based solutions addressing social challenges ranging from community safety, unemployment, personal hygiene and skills training.

The high impact events have been run in Soweto, Mitchells Plain & Tembisa, with others scheduled for Khayelitsha, Soweto, Giyani and other communities.