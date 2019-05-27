Back-End Developer – Cape Town, Rondebosch

Our client is looking for a Back-End Developer in Cape Town – Rondebosch, who will be an enthusiastic team player, working with a team of C# developers who are creating a game changing platform for the business.

The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques such as:

.NET

C#

MVC

Angular

SQL

Javascript

Duties will entail:

Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.

Unit-test all software artefacts.

Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Research and develop new technologies.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Onsite Gym

Global Confrences

Rapid career progression

Modern working environment

No dress code

Training

