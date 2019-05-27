Data Analyst

Data Analyst – Cape Town

Competitive Package on Offer

Global Financial Services Solutions firm is offering this lucrative Data Analyst opportunity within their dynamic Research department.

The Data Analyst is responsible for acquiring, transforming, validating, interrogating or modeling data with the purpose of accelerating content production as well as understanding or drawing conclusions from the data in order to drive operational decision-making.

One would describe you as a results driven, innovative, self-motivated and resilient individual who is analytical, flexible and adaptable.

Main Purpose of the Role:

Ensures process and quality delivery in customer operations fulfilment. Team works to improve ongoing customer fulfilment process and quickly resolves system outages and quality concerns.

Key Areas of Responsibilities:

Ensure in depth understanding of business processes to identify opportunities for data manipulation and optimisation

Manipulation of data, matching and interrogation of data

Processing of data for presentation in charts, graphs and tables as well as designing and developing relational databases for collecting data

Assists with requests for particular data extracts dealing with data quality issues

Merging, matching and reconciling large sets of data

Engages third party development vendor to set up temporary views and DB tables as required to enable querying of data

Generating data reports and succinct summaries, including recommended actions and/or inferences

Maximising data understanding and value to internal teams and customers, to enable the delivery an overall improved service to our customer

