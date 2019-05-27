DVT, Microsoft in Azure partnership milestone

Software and services company DVT has migrated its tenth client to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform in South Africa.

MyFuelOrders, an initiative of commercial fuel supplier Petrotrade, is hosted on Microsoft Azure and gives Petrotrade customers a secure 24/7 online portal for ordering and paying for fuel without any human intervention or delay.

“As a Microsoft Gold partner, DVT has a longstanding and productive relationship with Microsoft in South Africa, and this milestone is testament to the benefits of Microsoft Azure for DVT’s clients,” says DVT CEO Jaco van der Merwe.

“Over the last two years DVT has significantly increased its capability and resource capacity for developing and migrating custom software solutions to the Microsoft Azure cloud and has recently deployed its tenth custom-developed client solution to Microsoft Azure,” he says.

“With the recent opening of the Microsoft Data Centres in South Africa, DVT has seen a marked increase in customers that want to benefit from a local hyperscale cloud that solves the problems of data residency and latency. The extensive and ever increasing set of Azure services allows DVT to develop software solutions for clients that go live much quicker than before and requires less development work by using Azure services such as Azure Elasticsearch, Bot Framework, Azure Container Service and many more.”

“Our focus, together with our partners, is on building the right solutions to enable our customers to leverage emerging technologies to grow their businesses and thrive. We cannot think of a greater contribution to this aim than to provide a cloud computing platform that is local, safe and productive, and working with partners such as DVT to build these solutions,” says Lionel Moyal, commercial partners director at Microsoft South Africa.

The local Microsoft data centres allow Azure clients to benefit from a low-latency cloud provider, and DVT is actively assisting existing and new clients with migrating to the local Azure platform. A cloud migration typically starts with a two to three hour cloud migration assessment, in which DVT assesses the system for cloud readiness and develops a plan to migrate the system to Azure in the most optimal way. The assessment includes an estimate of the typical Azure consumption costs that the client is likely to experience.

“Sharing in our vision to create cutting edge technology, DVT brought their skills and insight to a passion project that’s manifested in a revolutionary operating platform – My Fuel Orders,” says Ashleigh Bradley, founder and CEO, “Their commitment to the success and stability of the system matched our own every step of the way and we are delighted that My Fuel Orders achieves all our business objectives and delivers on its promise to our users.”

“We have migrated clients in government, petrochemicals and financial services, helping them reap the benefits of deploying and migrating their software systems to the Microsoft Azure cloud,” says Van der Merwe.

“The local Microsoft data centres give us a unique opportunity to develop solutions for local clients that may not have been possible previously due to costs, latency and data sovereignty challenges. DVT is excited about continuing our strong relationship with Microsoft to create software solutions that deliver even greater business value quicker and more affordably.”