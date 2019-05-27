First satellites in SpaceX network launched

SpaceX has launched 60 Starlink satellites, the first in a next-generation satellite network capable of connecting the globe – particularly those who are not yet connected – with reliable and affordable broadband internet services.

SpaceX designed Starlink to connect end users with low latency, high bandwidth broadband services by providing continual coverage around the world using a network of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit.

To manufacture and launch a constellation of such scale, SpaceX is using the same rapid iteration in design approach that led to the successes of Falcon 1, Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, and Dragon. As such, Starlink’s simplified design is more scalable and capable than its first experimental iteration.

With a flat-panel design featuring multiple high-throughput antennas and a single solar array, each Starlink satellite weighs approximately 227kg, allowing SpaceX to maximize mass production and take full advantage of Falcon 9’s launch capabilities.

To adjust position on orbit, maintain intended altitude, and deorbit, Starlink satellites feature Hall thrusters powered by krypton.

Designed and built upon the heritage of Dragon, each spacecraft is equipped with a star tracker navigation system that allows SpaceX to point the satellites with precision.

Importantly, Starlink satellites are capable of tracking on-orbit debris and autonomously avoiding collision. In addition, 95% of all components of this design will quickly burn in Earth’s atmosphere at the end of each satellite’s lifecycle – exceeding all current safety standards – with future iterative designs moving to complete disintegration.