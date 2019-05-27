Front-end Developer

Must Have:

– Expert knowledge of web design standards & practices

– At least 2 years’ experience developing websites with a combination of HTML, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript

– The ability to expertly hand code HTML5 and CSS3 that adheres to modern day semantic development standards

– Proficiency in Photoshop/Illustrator and must be able to convert PSD to HTML efficiently

– An eye for typography, whitespace and other details that occur at the intersection of design and code

– Superior attention to detail and a strong ability to Q/A one’s own work including cross-browser and cross-platform displays and performance

– The ability to deliver consistent productivity while working independently and without constant supervision

Preferred, but Not Required:

– Experience with ecommerce platforms

– Experience with responsive development and design

Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number).

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website www.recruitech.co.za. Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Learn more/Apply for this position