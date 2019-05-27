HEAD: BUSINESS ANALYSIS

CITY OF CAPE TOWN, WATER AND SANITATION DEPARTMENT, CUSTOMER SERVICES BRANCH

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity.

People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

The City of Cape Town believes that customer service is the foundation of the City’s service delivery. The Water and Sanitation Department is operationalizing this vision through the creation of a new Customer Services Branch and is recruiting a Management team to lead this branch. The management team will consist of the Manager plus six Heads that will manage approximately 450 staff in this new branch.

The Water and Sanitation Department provides high quality water and sanitation services, from source to tap to the four million people of Cape Town. The Department manages an extensive infrastructure (20,000 km of pipelines) with a staff complement of 4,500 in 63 depots across the City. In response to the recent drought, the Department has developed a new Water Strategy focused on creating a more resilient service that better serves customer needs. The Department is committed to move beyond being a leading utility in Africa with acknowledged technical strengths to embrace a customer-service orientation to ensure high-quality customer service delivery. The new Branch will manage the 660,000 domestic, commercial and institutional customer connections, including all metering, billing and management issues.

We are seeking candidates who want to add a meaningful contribution to this objective and a Management team that will lead this transformation. If you have what it takes to steer this new Branch, with the requisite competencies, experience and commitment, Cape Town needs you.

REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL POSITIONS IN THIS DEPARTMENT:

– Relevant professional qualification

– Professional registration will be preferred

– Extensive and proven managerial and functional experience

– A valid Code B driver’s licence.

HEAD: BUSINESS ANALYSIS

TCOE SALARY FROM R1 027 530 – R1 389 175 PER ANNUM

– REF.: WS 88/19

Job Purpose: The Head: Business Analysis is responsible for leading and managing the provision of a range of high level strategic focussed project management and technology solutions and services to the Branch that will ensure all IT, data and related technology projects are delivered on time, within budget and achieve the expected outcomes.

Note: IT experience is essential to this role.

