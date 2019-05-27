IIT System Administrator – Team Lead

Responsibilities:

– Carry out industry standard test to diagnose and resolve faults in network environment

– Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff

– Stay abreast of advances in technology, especially Industrial IT (IIT) Networking

– Management and support of the various environments.

– Management of Security, software and licenses.

– Set up and maintenance of security rights and access permissions.

– Provide the necessary user documentation.

– Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.

– Play a lead role in the development and implementation of Networks in area of responsibility.

– Contributing to technical strategy, policy and procedures for IM.

– Development and operation of technical testing programs.

– Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.

– Reporting on progress/issues to management and users.

– Budgetary control and forecast in environment of responsibility.

– Management and liaison of supplier/contractual relationships.

– Monitoring and responding to issues.

– Delivering on project plans.

– Resolving cross-functional issues at technical level.

– Defining requirements for reporting and interfacing.

– Technician training and skill transfers

– Analysis of current and future processes/systems.

– Plan and perform appropriate procedures, documentation, inventory assessments and other procedures related to responsibility within Industrial IT Networks

– Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network architectures, and proactive monitoring.

– Perform additional duties as assigned by management.

– Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.

– Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.

QUALIFICATIONS

Completed Grade 12

Relevant Information Technology Certifications/Qualifications:

Completed IT Diploma/Degree – advantageous

– Cisco qualifications essential

– RF qualifications advantageous

– MCSE/MCSA/MCITP advantageous

– Dell/HP certification advantageous

– Network Security certification – advantageous

EXPERIENCE

– Minimum 8 years of relevant IT technical experience

– Management experience

– Microsoft Operating System installations, configurations and support

– Hyper-V cluster configurations, designs and support

– Anti-Virus experience in support, design and configuration (prefer Trend Micro, Symantec, McAfee)

– Advanced knowledge of Microsoft, Citrix, Backup solutions (Netbackup, Backup Exec), Security Architectures.

– Operate a variety of related Server, Software, LAN and WAN equipment.

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE

– Strong understanding of IT infrastructures especially Networking, Mesh networks, RF networks

– Strong understanding of IT Network architectures, Firewall management, DMZ and Security in networks.

– System analysis and integration.

– Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards and activities.

– Information processing principles, methods and procedures

– Advanced knowledge of Cisco / Wireless Mesh architectures

– Propose workable solutions and improvements.

– Perform standard system installations with minimal supervision.

– Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.

– Communicate effectively orally and in writing

– Ability to effectively use judgement

– Ability to lead, develop and motivate other team players

