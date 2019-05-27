ENVIRONMENT: Plan, manage & support tactical IT projects as the next IT Application Specialist II sought by a leading retailer giant to join its team. You will also be expected to provide support to the entire pharmaceutical wholesale division. The ideal candidate requires an IT Degree / Diploma,5 years’ experience in the following: in an IT Support managerial position, in Retail/Pharmaceutical industry, ICT knowledge, all stages of Systems Dev from specification to implementation, Vendor & Software Change Management; 3 years MS Office Suite & Windows OS and exposure to the Google Suite. DUTIES: Plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility.

Ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users.

Effectively manage the day-to-day IT operations within the specified pharmaceutical wholesale area.

Efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – IT Diploma / Degree. Experience/Skills – 5 Years:

Within an IT Support management position.

In a Retail/ Pharmaceutical industry.

Broadly skilled in ICT.

Knowledge of all stages of Systems Development from specification to implementation.

Exposure to Vendor Management.

Software Change Management. 3 Years: MS Office Suite. Microsoft Windows OS. 1 Year

