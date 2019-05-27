IT Application Specialist II
May 27, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
Plan, manage & support tactical IT projects as the next IT Application Specialist II sought by a leading retailer giant to join its team. You will also be expected to provide support to the entire pharmaceutical wholesale division. The ideal candidate requires an IT Degree / Diploma,5 years’ experience in the following: in an IT Support managerial position, in Retail/Pharmaceutical industry, ICT knowledge, all stages of Systems Dev from specification to implementation, Vendor & Software Change Management; 3 years MS Office Suite & Windows OS and exposure to the Google Suite.
DUTIES:
- Plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility.
- Ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users.
- Effectively manage the day-to-day IT operations within the specified pharmaceutical wholesale area.
- Efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
Experience/Skills –
- 5 Years:
- Within an IT Support management position.
- In a Retail/ Pharmaceutical industry.
- Broadly skilled in ICT.
- Knowledge of all stages of Systems Development from specification to implementation.
- Exposure to Vendor Management.
- Software Change Management.
- 3 Years:
- MS Office Suite.
- Microsoft Windows OS.
