IT Application Specialist II

May 27, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

Plan, manage & support tactical IT projects as the next IT Application Specialist II sought by a leading retailer giant to join its team. You will also be expected to provide support to the entire pharmaceutical wholesale division. The ideal candidate requires an IT Degree / Diploma,5 years’ experience in the following: in an IT Support managerial position, in Retail/Pharmaceutical industry, ICT knowledge, all stages of Systems Dev from specification to implementation, Vendor & Software Change Management; 3 years MS Office Suite & Windows OS and exposure to the Google Suite.

DUTIES:

  • Plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility.
  • Ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users.
  • Effectively manage the day-to-day IT operations within the specified pharmaceutical wholesale area.
  • Efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • IT Diploma / Degree.

Experience/Skills –

  • 5 Years:
  • Within an IT Support management position.
  • In a Retail/ Pharmaceutical industry.
  • Broadly skilled in ICT.
  • Knowledge of all stages of Systems Development from specification to implementation.
  • Exposure to Vendor Management.
  • Software Change Management.
    • 3 Years:
    • MS Office Suite.
    • Microsoft Windows OS.
      • 1 Year

