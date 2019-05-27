IT Specialist (EE)

Our client in the automotive/ manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ an IT Specialist (EE).Some responsibilities would include:

To ensure safekeeping of critical user and/or company information.

Ensure traceability and recovery of possible lost data have up to date readily available information.

Liaises with end-users regarding problems on the on Microsoft Office Suite & network related applications.

Assisting users with any IT related problems.

Providing assistance with all hardware and software related issues.

Reduce lost time as a result of application / human error.

Enhance employee productivity.

Providing support on production systems LPS / LJS and LFG

Logging of all problems via corporate or to the service provider (e.g. server errors).

Following up to ensure the problem has corrected.

Maintains all production related IT equipment and specialized equipment.

Reduce downtime of production critical equipment.

Corporate compliance.

Setting up new and old computer systems (input methods used).

Enhance staff communication and productivity.

To ensure the functionality of all computer equipment and/or related systems.

Ensuring IT spares/equipment and consumables meets the required IT quality standards.

Readily available computer equipment and/or related systems.

Ensure achievement of departmental objectives.

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS

National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems and / or MCSE.

RELATED EXPERIENCE

A minimum of 3 years relevant experience in a JIT manufacturing environment is essential.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Ability to work shifts and/or be on standby for callout when necessary is essential.

