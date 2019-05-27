IT Specialist (EE)

May 27, 2019

Our client in the automotive/ manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ an IT Specialist (EE).Some responsibilities would include:

  • To ensure safekeeping of critical user and/or company information.

  • Ensure traceability and recovery of possible lost data have up to date readily available information.

  • Liaises with end-users regarding problems on the on Microsoft Office Suite & network related applications.

  • Assisting users with any IT related problems.

  • Providing assistance with all hardware and software related issues.

  • Reduce lost time as a result of application / human error.

  • Enhance employee productivity.

  • Providing support on production systems LPS / LJS and LFG

  • Logging of all problems via corporate or to the service provider (e.g. server errors).

  • Following up to ensure the problem has corrected.

  • Maintains all production related IT equipment and specialized equipment.

  • Reduce downtime of production critical equipment.

  • Corporate compliance.

  • Setting up new and old computer systems (input methods used).

  • Enhance staff communication and productivity.

  • To ensure the functionality of all computer equipment and/or related systems.

  • Ensuring IT spares/equipment and consumables meets the required IT quality standards.

  • Readily available computer equipment and/or related systems.

  • Ensure achievement of departmental objectives.

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS

  • National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems and / or MCSE.

RELATED EXPERIENCE

  • A minimum of 3 years relevant experience in a JIT manufacturing environment is essential.

 SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Ability to work shifts and/or be on standby for callout when necessary is essential.

