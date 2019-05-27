Our client in the automotive/ manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ an IT Specialist (EE).Some responsibilities would include:
- To ensure safekeeping of critical user and/or company information.
- Ensure traceability and recovery of possible lost data have up to date readily available information.
- Liaises with end-users regarding problems on the on Microsoft Office Suite & network related applications.
- Assisting users with any IT related problems.
- Providing assistance with all hardware and software related issues.
- Reduce lost time as a result of application / human error.
- Enhance employee productivity.
- Providing support on production systems LPS / LJS and LFG
- Logging of all problems via corporate or to the service provider (e.g. server errors).
- Following up to ensure the problem has corrected.
- Maintains all production related IT equipment and specialized equipment.
- Reduce downtime of production critical equipment.
- Corporate compliance.
- Setting up new and old computer systems (input methods used).
- Enhance staff communication and productivity.
- To ensure the functionality of all computer equipment and/or related systems.
- Ensuring IT spares/equipment and consumables meets the required IT quality standards.
- Readily available computer equipment and/or related systems.
- Ensure achievement of departmental objectives.
EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems and / or MCSE.
RELATED EXPERIENCE
- A minimum of 3 years relevant experience in a JIT manufacturing environment is essential.
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS
- Ability to work shifts and/or be on standby for callout when necessary is essential.