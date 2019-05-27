Java Developer – Team Lead

Java Developer – Team Lead Put your Leadership skills to the test!A leading software development, multi-tech company is looking to secure a skilled individual to drive and lead projects with a highly accomplished team.

BSc Computer Science

6+ years Java experience

Knowledge of the software development, systems integration, and test processes

Spring frameworks – Core/Integration/MVC

Core JSP, JPA, Ant

Agile environment

Previous management experience is essential

