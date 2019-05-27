SharePoint Developer

Responsibilities:

– Pre-sales and deal qualification with Account Managers

– Creating of Scope of Work documentation, Solution Designs, Visio Drawings, Proposals and Quotations for participating projects

– Undertake configuration, development, design and implementation of below technologies for participating projects:

– SharePoint On-premises

– SharePoint Online (Modern and Classic Sites and Hubs)

– PowerApps

– PowerBI

– Microsoft Flow and Workflows (2010/2013)

– Microsoft Forms

– Azure Web services and applications

– Customer site visits including but not limited to Project meetings, Workshop and Analysis sessions, Consulting sessions and user training

– Ability to form customer relationships and communicate clearly to customers

– Solution Design and Implementation

– Problem documentation and solution shaping

– Proven troubleshooting methodology, must be able to troubleshoot problems on site with little outside assistance

– Monthly technical skills transfer sessions with other team members

– Interface and communicate with other team members

– Ability to use knowledge base resources to resolve problems

– Correct attitude towards their work and colleagues

– Self-improvement is an important aspect for growth to next grade

– Ability to write condition reports and or customer correspondence in written format

– Be prepared to perform overtime work and after-hours support from time to time as project load demands in our growing business unit.

Education & Experience:

– Matric & Relevant IT Diploma or Degree

– Updated SharePoint Certification

– 4+ years’ experience in SharePoint

