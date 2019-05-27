Software Development Team Lead

Very well established Software Development Consulting concern urgently requires an experience development team leader to join their team in Port Elizabeth. The successful candidate will have at least 8 years development experience with C#.NET and related web technologies and in a team lead / management capacity for at least 2 years. Will have a technical and people management responsibility. Related IT qualification preferred. Own transport and valid driver’s license essential. For more information, please contact (email address)

