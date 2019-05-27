Technical Lead

To update, Improve and implement (new) technology and coding skills through internal and external projects. This role is responsible for the technical realization of internal and external projects from concept to completion within budget and resource allocation. Projects include Website productions, online tools, web applications, and digital campaigns. The successful candidate will be capable of interfacing with professionals at the highest organizational levels within the client base. The successful candidate will be capable to lead and manage a team of +/- 5 Mid-Level developers. This position reports to the operations manager.

Responsibilities:

– Collaborate with the design and UX team to ensure technical feasibility.

– Provide time and resource estimations for projects.

– Define technical specifications for projects.

– Consult with clients and project managers.

– Assess and recruit developer candidates on all levels.

– Reviewing and scrutinizing of code produced by team members.

– Lead the development of web-based projects.

– Set up and maintain staging and production servers (mostly on the LAMP stack).

– Maintenance and development of in-house projects.

– Backend development of websites (PHP, MVC, MySQL).

– Frontend development of websites (Html5, Bootstrap, JS, ES6, SASS, Less, React).

– Mobile and performance optimization of websites.

– Ensuring the overall success of a project pertaining to its technical components.

Requirements:

– 6+ years’ experience in web development, with a significant proportion of that experience in the LAMP stack.

– 3+ years’ experience in a lead developer role, with a genuine interest in advancing others.

– 3+ years’ experience working in an agency environment.

– Strong technical knowledge of both frontend and backend development.

– Experience with open source frameworks and CMS’s (Laravel, WordPress, Magento)

– Continuous integration, test-driven development, automation (both test automation and task automation with Grunt or gulp), Git, DevOps.

– A relevant degree, preferably in Computer Science or Information Systems.

– Ability to work both independently and within a team using agile methodologies.

– Strong communication skills, maturity and ability to lead.

Salary is dependant on experience

