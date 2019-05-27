Telkom doubles mobile subscribers

Telkom has seen mobile services revenue increase by 58,3% for the financial year ended 31 March 2019, underpinned by the group’s broadband-led proposition.

Group operating revenue increased by 5,3% to R41,8-billion. EBITDA increased by 8,5% to R11,3-billion, which can be attributed to our ongoing sustainable cost management.

The group EBITDA growth is faster than the revenue growth of 5,3%. The EBITDA margin expanded by 0,8% to 27,1%.

“In line with global trends, our fixed business remains under pressure,” says Sipho Maseka, group CEO of Telkom. “With that in mind, investing in technologies to drive future revenue streams necessitates the evolution of the group’s skill base and acquiring various capabilities.

“Our human capital investment focuses on creating efficiency and effectiveness in the context of growing the business, achieving operational excellence, retaining key skills and ensuring our future competitiveness.”

The significant growth in mobile service revenue was supported by 85,9% growth in active subscribers to 9,7-million, as our affordable broadband-led proposition continues to resonate with customers. Despite adding 4,5-million subscribers, Telkom’s blended average revenue per user was stable at R100.

Over the past six years, the contribution of the group’s growth pillars grew significantly with mobile revenue contribution increasing from 3,2% to 25,7%, while information technology revenue grew from 0,9% to 16,2%.

Maseko points out that the group continues to invest in the fibre ecosystem which is sustaining our fixed data revenue.

Gyro’s revenue increased by 24%, underpinned by the group’s strategy to separate the property portfolio to improve management focus and unlock value for the group. Telkom will continue to explore and deploy the latest technology to reduce development cost and maximise development yield while offering competitive rental levels to clients.

The challenging operating environment in South Africa, including a technical recession in the first half of the year, with consumers who remain under pressure from increases in tax and fuel and a weaker currency, continued to dampen the performance of BCX. However, BCX’s revenue significantly improved from a R1-billion revenue decline in the prior year to a revenue decline of R683-million.

Maseko says this is attributable to several initiatives to stabilise the business, including a change in operating model and the enhanced strategy to focus on customer retention.

The pricing transformation journey that Openserve embarked on two years ago is starting to show positive signs and revenue was resilient despite customers migrating to next-generation technologies at lower price points, he adds.

Despite price reductions over the past two years, ongoing voice revenue pressure and a change in the revenue mix, Openserve contained the revenue decline at 3.3% and EBITDA grew by 3,4 points to 37,1%. This was enabled by, among others, Telkom’s strategy to modernise the network to improve cost to connect and cost to serve.

Telkom’s capital investment of R7,7-billion – with a capital expenditure to revenue ratio of 18,4% – continues to underpin business growth. The ongoing investment enabled Telkom to grow new revenue in evolving technology, offsetting the traditional revenue shrinkage. Telkom will continue to proactively invest in technologies and the network so that the group remains at the forefront of change.