ELECTRONIC INSTALLATION FIELD TECHNICIAN

Requirements:

– Completed Diploma or Certificate in Electronics

– Previous WORK experience in the fields of:

– Security systems, Advanced Access control (impro, sagem, etc)

– Data infrastructure, CCTV, IP Intercom system

– Building management systems

– Assessment specify, Install configure and support

– Onsite Project & Team Management and communication

– Infrastructure design

– APPLICANTS WILL BE TESTED FOR COMPETENCY

– Non Smoker

– Age 20-30

– Attention to detail

– Strong team-orientated – must be an engaging leader

– Can work under pressure

– Bilingual (Afrikaans & English – speak read write)

– Good Communication skills required

– Own transport or transportation arrangements to and from work

– Lives in Paarl area Cape Winelands

– After hours support is a requirement

– Valid driver’s license

– South African Citizen

– clean criminal record

– medically fit for working at heights

DUTIES

– Attending to electronic related equipment support

– Fault finding in electronic system installations

– Client support

– Installation and commissioning of new solutions

– Client / Project / Site interaction and communication

– Will be working at heights and roof spaces from time to time

Starting date: when available

Salary: negotiable

Working Area: Paarl, Franschhoek, Stellenbosch, Hermanus, Cape Town, Camps Bay

Annual Leave: Mandatorily taken between Christmas and New Year, the rest as needed. Leave not to be taken during projects.

Candidate must be willing to undergo Credit check, Medical Check, Criminal Check and Psychometric evaluation.

Fixed Term Contract

Forward CV to (email address) with subject line Vacancy Electronics Technician

