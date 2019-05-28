IT Application Specialist II

Position Purpose:To plan, manage and support tactical IT projects and perform all support activities within the specified pharmaceutical wholesale area.Qualifications & Experience:

IT Diploma / Degree

5 years within an IT support management position

5 years in a Retail / Pharmaceutical industry

Knowledge required:

5 years Broadly skilled in information and communication technology

5 years Knowledge of all stages of systems development from specification to implementation

5 years Exposure to Vendor management

5 years Software Change Management

Skills:

Problem solving skills

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

3 years MS Office suite

1 year Google suite

3 years Microsoft Windows OS

