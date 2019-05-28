IT Application Specialist II

May 28, 2019

To plan, manage and support tactical IT projects and perform all support activities within the specified pharmaceutical wholesale area.Qualifications & Experience:

  • IT Diploma / Degree
  • 5 years within an IT support management position
  • 5 years in a Retail / Pharmaceutical industry

Knowledge required:

  • 5 years Broadly skilled in information and communication technology
  • 5 years Knowledge of all stages of systems development from specification to implementation
  • 5 years Exposure to Vendor management
  • 5 years Software Change Management

Skills:

  • Problem solving skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Communication skills
  • 3 years MS Office suite
  • 1 year Google suite
  • 3 years Microsoft Windows OS

Responsibilities:

  • To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility
  • To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users
  • To effectively manage the day to day IT operations within the specified pharmaceutical wholesale area
  • To efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment

