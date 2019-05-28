IT Application Specialist II

To plan, manage and support tactical IT projects and perform all support activities within the specified pharmaceutical wholesale area.Qualifications & Experience:

IT Diploma / Degree

5 years within an IT support management position

5 years in a Retail / Pharmaceutical industry

Knowledge required:

5 years Broadly skilled in information and communication technology

5 years Knowledge of all stages of systems development from specification to implementation

5 years Exposure to Vendor management

5 years Software Change Management

Skills:

Problem solving skills

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

3 years MS Office suite

1 year Google suite

3 years Microsoft Windows OS

Responsibilities:

To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility

To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users

To effectively manage the day to day IT operations within the specified pharmaceutical wholesale area

To efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment

Learn more/Apply for this position