IT Application Specialist II

To plan, manage and support tactical IT projects and perform all support activities within the specified pharmaceutical wholesale area.Qualifications & Experience:
- IT Diploma / Degree
- 5 years within an IT support management position
- 5 years in a Retail / Pharmaceutical industry
Knowledge required:
- 5 years Broadly skilled in information and communication technology
- 5 years Knowledge of all stages of systems development from specification to implementation
- 5 years Exposure to Vendor management
- 5 years Software Change Management
Skills:
- Problem solving skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Communication skills
- 3 years MS Office suite
- 1 year Google suite
- 3 years Microsoft Windows OS
Responsibilities:
- To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology and within his/her responsibility
- To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team, the project stakeholders and the business support users
- To effectively manage the day to day IT operations within the specified pharmaceutical wholesale area
- To efficiently manage vendor relationships and deliverables within the specified IT environment