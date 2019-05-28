ENVIRONMENT: If you love working in a fast-changing environment with complexity, then a dynamic tech company wants you as their next IT Technician to join its team where your core role will be to provide clients with exceptional high-level support. You will require a B Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems, or MCSE / MCP / CCNA certification or qualifications will be desirable, at least 2 years 2nd Line hands-on experience in an IT Desktop / Server support role, Windows Server (contact number), Windows Desktop 7/8/10, Active Directory, Office365 & Azure. DUTIES: Responsible for providing our customers with high level support either as a point of escalation from the Tier 1 support engineers or in conjunction with other specialist teams within Operations. You will ensure that service level agreements are met whilst delivering reliable resolution of customer technical issues when raised via support lines, Live chat, email, self-service portals or identified through pro-active monitoring activities.

Act as customers’ trusted advisor, building solid relationships and a sound understanding of their individual needs and desirables to add value through the provision of advice which meets their business challenges.

Working with the Service Support Manager, you will mentor and develop more Junior Engineers to assist their growth and distribute high level technical knowledge to all levels of the team.

Monitor company and customer systems for signs of failure, irregularity or opportunities for improvement.

Log tickets on our ITSM system for new incidents, changes, problems and requests and maintain regular updates until full resolution.