Junior Software Developers

Our client in the mining industry is looking for Junior Software developers to join their team. No experience necessary, however, you need to have the drive to become the best at what you do. You need to have good internet connection and a workspace at home; as this is opportunity requires remote work.

The candidate would need:

– A Diploma/Degree/Bsc

– Extensive coding completed in own time

– Reasonably competent C# skills WITH good CS principles knowledge

– C# and .NET

– Net MVC

– JavaScript preferably TypeScript, HTML5 and CSS

– SQL (must be proficient – NON-NEGOTIABLE)

Advantageous:

– Windows Server Admin Skills

– IIS

– Any experience in BPM, Workflow would be a plus

– REST, WCF

– Visio

If you are interested in a great starter opportunity, pop me an email today!

Reference Number for this position is LM41735 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg North offering a market-related salary.

