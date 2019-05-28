Lenovo appoints new leader for META region

Lenovo has announced the appointment of Shashank Sharma as its new executive director and GM for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Sharma has an extensive 23 years of experience in the IT and mobile industries, having previously served as the executive director and Asia Pacific lead of Lenovo Mobile Business Group and Motorola.

He has led Lenovo and Motorola’s smartphone business in AP and MEA regions, overseeing business strategy, sales and operations, marketing and customer relations.

Prior to Lenovo’s smartphone business, Sharma was handling Lenovo’s PC product and operations in MEA from 2011 till 2014. Additionally, he has forayed into roles further afield in Lenovo’s Chicago, Singapore and Hong Kong offices.

Francois Bornibus, president: EMEA and vice-president of the Lenovo Group, comments: “We are delighted to have Shashank representing the META region, as our executive director and GM. His expertise in the field, coupled with a wealth of international experience makes him the perfect fit for our team. Shashank has already illustrated his dedication to Lenovo, and we look forward to seeing how he will drive our strategy going forward.”

Sharma says: “I am honored to be named as the new Executive Director and General Manager for the region. This year, we will intensify our engagement with key partners to help diversify our product lineup across regional markets. I am excited to embark on this journey with my team and to see how we can create innovative and meaningful experiences for our customers to benefit from for years to come.”