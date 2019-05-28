Obsidian wins global Appfire award

Local Atlassian Platinum partner Obsidian Systems has been recognised for its efforts in driving sales of applications developed for the enterprise software solution in South Africa by winning the 2018 Appfire Red Hot Reseller Award.

The award distinguishes an elite group of Atlassian software resellers that have strong annual growth and outstanding sales volumes of the Appfire Bob Swift, Wittified, and Feed Three Atlassian apps.

“Appfire is a globally recognised family of app brands in the Atlassian ecosystem that has helped grow the market for more than 13 years. This award reflects our passion and commitment to building momentum for Atlassian and its related applications in South Africa. The local market is hungry for smarter management of teams for better collaboration and Appfire’s product portfolio is a perfect example of how we can deliver on this need,” says Muggie van Staden, MD of Obsidian Systems.

The Appfire Bob Swift, Wittified, and Feed Three apps comprise the largest portfolio of apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with more than 60 purpose-built products and over 31 000 active installations worldwide.

“It is our honour to celebrate our partners at Obsidian Systems with Appfire’s 2018 Red Hot Reseller Award. Obsidian Systems has shown impressive growth and success as a partner reselling Appfire’s family of Atlassian apps, and we truly appreciate their continued hard work and expertise,” says Mat Gauvin, co-founder and chief operating officer at Appfire.

In 2016, Obsidian was appointed as an Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner. This encompasses being a reseller as well as for consulting services. Additionally, Obsidian was also certified as an authorised Atlassian training provider in Africa.

“Atlassian supports a more agile methodology that ensures service delivery is aligned with customer expectations while optimising business costs. Appfire builds on this success by providing innovative open standard solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. Its apps have been downloaded in excess of a million times reinforcing its reputation in the Atlassian ecosystem,” says van Staden.

The Bob Swift brand of apps have been designed to creatively enhance Atlassian tools with automations and workflows for Jira and external data integrations for Confluence while Wittified helps solve common challenges for Atlassian administrators. Feed Three, the latest product brand in the stable, provides users with the essential solutions to enhance their Atlassian environments.

“We anticipate the market for all these apps to grow even more locally in the coming months as organisations start embracing the digital way of working. The connected society requires always available access to data with the need to analyse and enhance products and services a significant competitive advantage,” concludes van Staden.