PPS aligns teams with Freshworks ITSM

Professional Provident Society (PPS), a South Africa specialised insurance services company, has aligned its IT teams with customer engagement software provider Freshworks.

PPS uses Freshservice, the IT Services Management (ITSM) software from Freshworks to ensure that all teams work towards a quick and effective resolution to its IT services.

The implementation aligns to the company’s vision to completely move to cloud by 2023. Amid a global paradigm shift in technology, PPS is among many South African businesses making a shift from legacy systems and embracing cloud innovation.

Founded in 1941, PPS is recognized as a company of value and integrity by professionals in the region and is a trusted brand for providing tailor-made insurance, investments, healthcare and financial services for graduate professionals.

Prior to integrating its IT support with Freshworks, teams at PPS would manage service requests via emails, phone calls, excel, and other sources. The need for a single aggregated system where people could go and have visibility into service requests and manage their IT needs led to the integration Freshservice, PPS has implemented a secure cloud solution for the entire organisation.

The automations have helped reduce the manual work involved in assigning tickets and tasks to different teams, thereby boosting efficiency. Freshservice provides ITIL-aligned features and strong reporting to get the most out of the internal teams.

With Freshservice integration across its IT teams, PPS aims to achieve a SLA compliance of 98% by the end of 2019. Currently, PPS gets around 2 000 tickets a month and has 200 agents who are using Freshservice. As the teams are using the product, PPS has seen drastic improvement in the SLA compliance and employees have higher trust in IT support and services within the organisation.

Freshservice is a multi-award winning, ITIL-compliant service management software, which is known for its strong collaboration capabilities.

“As an ITIL shop, we were searching for an ITSM solution that is fully ITIL compliant to fit into our holistic Cloud Strategy,” says Avsharn Bachoo, chief technology officer at PPS. “Freshworks ticked all the boxes, therefore enabling us to have a single view of all our ITIL processes end to end. It also empowered us to elevate our overall Service Levels and enhancing the overall Customer experience which is most important,” adds Bachoo.

“An ITSM solution helps teams function with better efficiency and Freshservice helped the IT teams of PPS collaborate better” says Saurabh Prabhuzantye, regional head: Middle East and Africa at Freshworks. “PPS also setup a well-defined ITIL-aligned escalation process to ensure better resolution times.”