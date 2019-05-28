Project Manager

Port Elizabeth

My client from a Manufacturing / Engineering concern is seeking a Project Manager to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.

Duties:

– Oversee strategic plan, monitoring and adapting as needed

– Create project plans

– Define tasks, allocate required resources and manage project teams

– Maintain project objectives and keep project teams focussed

– Monitor production and quality to customer / stakeholder / sponsor standards

– Identify and resolve issues

– Report on project progress, and offer viable solutions and opportunities

– Implement change practices

– Manage resources to make sure schedule is on track

– Lead meetings and set expectations for project teams

– Maintain the overall budgets

Requirements:

– Technical experience in Automotive / manufacturing industry of minimum 10 years

– Business management or Technical equivalent qualification

– Project management qualification

– Minimum 5 years’ experience in in theoretical and practical project management knowledge

– Minimum 5 years’ experience as project manager, ERP or IT projects implementation or involvement will be an advantage

– Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (preferable)

– Knowledge of Lean Principles

Interested and qualified candidates may forward CV’s to (email address)

Reference Number: JC-PM

