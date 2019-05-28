Project Manager
Port Elizabeth
My client from a Manufacturing / Engineering concern is seeking a Project Manager to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.
Duties:
– Oversee strategic plan, monitoring and adapting as needed
– Create project plans
– Define tasks, allocate required resources and manage project teams
– Maintain project objectives and keep project teams focussed
– Monitor production and quality to customer / stakeholder / sponsor standards
– Identify and resolve issues
– Report on project progress, and offer viable solutions and opportunities
– Implement change practices
– Manage resources to make sure schedule is on track
– Lead meetings and set expectations for project teams
– Maintain the overall budgets
Requirements:
– Technical experience in Automotive / manufacturing industry of minimum 10 years
– Business management or Technical equivalent qualification
– Project management qualification
– Minimum 5 years’ experience in in theoretical and practical project management knowledge
– Minimum 5 years’ experience as project manager, ERP or IT projects implementation or involvement will be an advantage
– Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (preferable)
– Knowledge of Lean Principles
Interested and qualified candidates may forward CV’s to (email address)
Reference Number: JC-PM