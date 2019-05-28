R8,5m up for grabs at SA Innovation Summit

The SA Innovation Summit, believed to be the biggest start-up event in Africa, has partnered with pan-African investment company the Unicorn Group, to offer top entrepreneurs worldwide the chance to win a total of R8,5-million in investment funding.

The Africa Cup, formerly the SA Innovation Summit Pitching Den, is open to innovative ideas, start-ups and early stage companies in tech and tech-enabled sectors.

Finalists will pitch their businesses in front of an esteemed panel of judges on the final day of the SA Innovation Summit which takes place on 11-13 September in Cape Town.

The winner will receive a R5-million investment offer and three weeks of acceleration in a choice of one of the following three locations: Silicon Valley, Lagos and Budapest. The second prize is R2,5-million investment offer and two weeks of acceleration in a choice of one of the three locations. The third prize is R1-million investment offer and acceleration in South Africa. All travel and stay expenses will be paid from the investment offer.

The Africa Cup will serve as the grand finale on the main stage of the SA Innovation Summit, which aims to promote and develop the entrepreneurial creativity of start-ups who are disrupting traditional ways of doing business. The Summit provides them with a platform to showcase their products or services, gain market exposure, and secure financial and business support in the stages of scaling and growth.

Dr Audrey Verhaeghe, chairman of SA Innovation Summit, says: “The SA Innovation Summit is encouraging entrepreneurs to take advantage of this opportunity to compete for investment, gain market and media exposure, and network with potential enablers and sponsors. It is a chance to scale up the inspired, ground-breaking solutions from Africa into the world.”