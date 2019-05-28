Sandulela wins Cape Town prepaid contract

Sandulela Technology, a Cape Town-based wholesaler of prepaid electricity, has been awarded the City of Cape Town’s contract as one of its point of sale service providers for prepaid electricity vending services to third parties.

The company’s High Performance Switch (HPS) provides the ability for the municipalities to sell prepaid electricity to aggregators and municipal consumers using various distribution channels including point of sale, retail, online and mobile vending.

Sandulela already works with clients like Eskom, City Power, and eThekwini municipalities.

Cape Town has 580 000 prepaid electricity customers consuming R4,2-billion per annum and 200 000 free basic electricity consumers.

Sandulela is 49% owned by Paycorp’s subsidiary, Kazang, which provides a micro-payment processing service. It has a network of about 3 500 vendors located in and around Cape Town.

“Cape Town is not just the biggest municipality in South Africa, it is also consistently voted the top municipality in the country and the most efficiently run. This is exactly the kind of business every service provider dreams of winning! It positions Sandulela in the premier league of prepaid electricity vending,” says Sandulela CEO Nkululeko Mvulana.

“Sandulela is a credible, and highly competent vendor of prepaid electricity and we’re pleased they have been awarded this lucrative contract,” comments Martin Wright, CEO of Kazang. “The fact that they scored 100% on IT requirements is significant and Kazang’s 3,500 existing merchants in Cape Town was more than double the number required by the tender, and will allow us to roll our services out at scale.”

The three-year contract commences 1 July 2019.