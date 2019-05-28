Security System Analyst (Java) – Cape Town @ R1.08mil p/a

One of largest Financial Institutions in South Africa is growing exponentially and seeking some new talent. They are looking for a Security System Specialist/Analyst to join them.

It is a fast-paced and dynamic environment which will enable smart, self-driven people to be their best. Our client is passionate about innovating in order to not only achieve financial success, but to ignite positive and meaningful change within our society.

Requirements:

– Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering or related field.

– 7 (preferably 10) years’ experience of Java development.

– 3+ years’ experience of security system analyst

– Java SE and EE Security Architecture

– DevOps understanding

Nice to have:

– WebLogic and SpringBoot.

– Oracle DB.

– PKI, OAuth and OpenID.

– Kerberos and / or SAML

Responsibilities:

– Liaise with various architects on all information security aspects

– Ensure security requirements are defined as part of non-functional requirements and are properly handled as part of the project lifecycle.

– Make sure security risks are properly identified and logged on the project.

– Design, implement / select and evangelize security solutions for the area.

– Work on defining organisational wide security standards and guidelines.

– Drive the implementation of the service security framework, mobile security guidelines, web security guidelines etc.

– Be involved in all other security implementations for the organisation and tailor them appropriately for the area.

