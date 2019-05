Senior C# .NET Software Developer – Bellville

Senior C# .NET Developer – Bellville

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client is in need of a Senior C# .NET Software Developer in Cape Town, who will form a vital part of a team developers who create cutting-edge software that supports critical business processes after winning brand new projects with international clients.

This is an opportunity to work with and learn from some of South Africa’s most talented developers in the .NET space.

The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques, design patterns and, in accordance with the Technical lead, will provide guidance to other developers.

Duties will entail:

Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.

Unit-test all software artefacts.

Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Research and develop new technologies.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

JAVASCRIPT

Angular

Azure

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

Rapid career progression

Modern working environment

No dress code

Remote work

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position