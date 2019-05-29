Business Analyst (eCommerce)

Business Analyst (eCommerce) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.

Please Note: This role is in the process of being updated.Responsibilities:

Understanding the customer requirements.

Understanding and striving to continuously improve the product.

Performing research on industry trends and competitor trends.

Defining the product roadmap and vision.

Reviewing deployments and ensure quality and stability.

Defining and maintaining a blue print for every product.

Packaging the products and keeping all documentation and specifications up to date.

Maintaining test and internal platforms.

Defining SLAâ€™s and ensuring that SLAâ€™s are met.

Monitoring and managing customer satisfaction levels.

Preventing / mitigating revenue loss.

Understanding customerâ€™s business and process needs.

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in related technical field

+3 years of associated work experience

Advanced SQL database management and maintenance skills

Experience / exposure in an eCommerce environment

Practical application ability with Microsoft Office and Visio

Detailed analytical abilities

Strong experience in user testing and project management

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position