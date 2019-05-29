Business Analyst (eCommerce)

May 29, 2019

Business Analyst (eCommerce) (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.

  • Understanding the customer requirements.
  • Understanding and striving to continuously improve the product.
  • Performing research on industry trends and competitor trends.
  • Defining the product roadmap and vision.
  • Reviewing deployments and ensure quality and stability.
  • Defining and maintaining a blue print for every product.
  • Packaging the products and keeping all documentation and specifications up to date.
  • Maintaining test and internal platforms.
  • Defining SLAâ€™s and ensuring that SLAâ€™s are met.
  • Monitoring and managing customer satisfaction levels.
  • Preventing / mitigating revenue loss.
  • Understanding customerâ€™s business and process needs.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s or master’s degree in related technical field
  • +3 years of associated work experience
  • Advanced SQL database management and maintenance skills
  • Experience / exposure in an eCommerce environment
  • Practical application ability with Microsoft Office and Visio
  • Detailed analytical abilities
  • Strong experience in user testing and project management

