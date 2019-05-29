Business Analyst (eCommerce) (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.
Please Note: This role is in the process of being updated.Responsibilities:
- Understanding the customer requirements.
- Understanding and striving to continuously improve the product.
- Performing research on industry trends and competitor trends.
- Defining the product roadmap and vision.
- Reviewing deployments and ensure quality and stability.
- Defining and maintaining a blue print for every product.
- Packaging the products and keeping all documentation and specifications up to date.
- Maintaining test and internal platforms.
- Defining SLAâ€™s and ensuring that SLAâ€™s are met.
- Monitoring and managing customer satisfaction levels.
- Preventing / mitigating revenue loss.
- Understanding customerâ€™s business and process needs.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelor’s or master’s degree in related technical field
- +3 years of associated work experience
- Advanced SQL database management and maintenance skills
- Experience / exposure in an eCommerce environment
- Practical application ability with Microsoft Office and Visio
- Detailed analytical abilities
- Strong experience in user testing and project management
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)