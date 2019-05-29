Database Administrator

Purpose:

– The Database Administrator supports the Eastern Cape Provincial Department of Health on the 90-90-90 programme for HIV and TB data management and analytics.

Minimum requirements:

– National Diploma in Information Technology or a Bachelor’s degree in IT with 3-5 years’ related experience

– 3 years’ experience in the HIV AIDS and STI programme data and information management

– 3 years operational experience in District Health Information System (DHIS) and TIER.net

– Valid code 08 driver’s license

– Fluent in English

– Clear criminal record

Key performance areas:

– Administer database, data warehouse, data modelling and data governance, including the development of database and related processes and procedures for support

– Administer enterprise database SQL servers

– Provide user access to various databases, in respect of statistics

– Monitor and report on the database size and performance

– Ensure database availability and system stability

– Perform database backups and recovery as specified in the procedures

– Extraction of data sets for users, in accordance with procedures with special attention to data security

Knowledge, skills and competencies:

– Sound knowledge of Microsoft SQL 2008R2 and SQL 2012/2014

– Sound knowledge of preventative/proactive maintenance and monitoring of systems

– Experience in setting up a failover cluster environment, with redundant storage solutions

– Experience in installation and configuration of new SQL servers

– SQL database language knowledge is required (T-SQL)

– Advanced query/script writing/designing/dynamic SQL skills

– SSRS report design and deployment based on business requirements

– Experience in supporting ETL SSIS packages

– Setting up of full and differential backups, maintenance jobs

– Experience with PowerBI or other business intelligence tools

Closing date: 07 June 2019

Preference will be given to suitably qualified applicants who are members of the designated groups in line with the employment equity plan and targets of TB HIV Care. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply. In the event that you do not hear from us after a month of the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful. TB HIV Care reserves the right to amend and/or withdraw adverts at any time without notification.

