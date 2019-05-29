Full Stack Developer

Purpose of job:

The Developer role is responsible for building C# applications, including back-end services, SQL data structures and their web counterparts. Your primary responsibilities will be to design and develop these applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the development team working on different layers of the infrastructure. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential. The Developer will be involved in day to day operational issues and client support.

