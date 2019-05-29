Mozambique’s Lalgy Transports streamlines logistics with MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics will provide Lalgy Transports, a company that operates throughout the Mozambique territory and surrounding countries, with a comprehensive telematics solution to streamline logistics across its 730 vehicle fleet.

Headquartered in Matola in the Maputo Province, the Lalgy Group was established in the 1980s, and the company has since transformed along with the development of Mozambique itself. Apart from transportation, the company also does truck sales, civil construction and stone quarry mining.

The group has a diverse fleet, including 300 super-link side tippers, over 200 flat-deck trucks, as well as fuel tankers and low-bed trailers to transport abnormal cargo. The company can transport various goods of different sizes and types, from construction equipment to food products, often to remote areas.

“We are proud to have been selected to provide Lalgy Transports with a full telematics solution to optimise its logistics and operational efficiencies across its diverse and extensive fleet. This is once again confirmation of the value we can add to such transport specialists throughout Africa, allowing them to focus on their core business, whilst reducing cost and risk,” says Gert Pretorius, MD of MiX Telematics Africa.

The solutions that are being implemented for the Lalgy fleet is MiX’s premium fleet management solution, including MiX Vision, the MiX Track and React service, Journey Management and in-cab communication devices.

“The safety of our drivers and our vehicles are of paramount importance to the company. That is why we have selected MiX’s premium fleet solution and additional peripherals and services. These extensive capabilities, tools and reports will help maximise return on investment,” says Aly Lalgy, MD of Lalgy Transports.