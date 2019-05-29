Quality Improvement Data Analyst

Purpose of the position:

– The Quality Improvement (QI) Data Analyst reports to the M&E Technical Lead and supports the Data Quality Officers (DQOs) and Data Capturers as well as management and programme staff placed at all nominated focus facilities, located across multiple districts, in promoting data quality, data usage and timeous reporting.

– Supports and facilitates the implementation of QI processes, tools and systems in support of all Direct Service Delivery (DSD) sites.

– Provides technical assistance and support to the QI teams allocated to supported DSD sites with the aim to strengthen local capacity in the provision of sustainable QI implementation.

– Participates in all QI data discussions and activities and provides ongoing technical support.

– Supports both the Department of Health and THC programme staff in the supported sites with interpreting data and use of information.

Minimum requirements:

– Degree in Public Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Statistics or Health Information Sciences

– 5 years’ experience in HIV, AIDS and STI programme data and information management

– 3 years operational experience in District Health Information System (DHIS) and TIER.net.

– 3 years DATIM funder reporting experience

– Valid code 08 driver’s licence

– Fluent in English

– Clear criminal record

– Ability to travel within the Eastern Cape

Key Performance Areas:

M&E and Quality Improvement System and Process Development

– Builds and maintains partnerships with all stakeholders, including Provincial and District Departments of Health (DOH) staff and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ensure effective implementation of health information policies and systems in support of district health service delivery

– Facilitates the implementation of M&E and QI tools, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and systems in accordance with the M&E framework as well as PEPFAR and NDOH requirements

– Ensures and monitors compliance to M&E and QI plans, frameworks, SOPs as well as data management processes

– Works with programme management staff to develop site specific M&E and QI strengthening plans within supported sites

Data Verification and Routine Data Quality Assessments

– Conducts onsite data verification visits to priority sites

– Ensures correct source documents and tools are used

– Monitors and tracks changes in data quality across time and sites in all QI supported facilities

– Compiles reports on site visits and develops data quality improvement plans (QIPs) in consultation with QI teams and monitors compliance to data quality improvement plan

Human Resources and Capacity Building

– Supports Data Quality Officers and Data Capturers within prioritised sites

– Supports QI team activities for all DSD facilities

– Assesses the capacity of M&E and QI staff and liaises with the M&E and QI leads to implement capacity building activities

– Builds capacity of THC and DOH points of contact at priority sites

Data Review and Usage

– Promotes data usage for continuous quality improvement through analysis and feedback including hosting data review sessions

– Develops staff capacity to enable them to analyse and interpret generated data on overall programme quality, to facilitate evidence-based decision making

– Supports the development of data usage plans to improve programme quality and monitors the implementation of such plans

Data Analysis and Reporting

– Collects, validates, analyses, interprets, and summarizes data collected from the supported facilities in preparation for generation of reports

– Reports on progress and achievements timeously at programme-level, by compiling accurate reports for funders and stakeholders

– Supports evaluation and QI activities

– Identifies topics for operational research and oversees research projects, documents research findings and submits for journal publication and presentation at local and international conferences

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies:

The successful candidate is expected to possess the following knowledge, skills and competencies:

– Good understanding of South African Department of Health systems, including policies, management and health information systems and structures at national and provincial levels

– Conversant with South Africa’s National Strategic Plan (NSP) on HIV, TB and STIs 2017-2022

– Excellent public speaking skills with an ability to confidently address management and public forums

– Indirectly manage a group of (approx. 75) staff linked to the programme

– Able to engage and work with diverse groups while fostering collaborative relationships

– Must be detail orientated

– Excellent interpersonal skills

– Able to trouble shoot

– Good problem-solving ability

– Fluency in isiXhosa is advantageous

Closing date: 05 June 2019

