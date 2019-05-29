Robotics Developer

Position Purpose:Working mainly within Legacy / Procedural and ERP Application Environment designs, codes, tests, debugs and corrects programs in development in OO environments. May also provide support and maintenance of computer systems. Produces complex program specifications and implements system enhancements. Works within a strict framework of programming standards and may give input into programming standards and applies Main Frame, Desktop and Embedded Technologies. Delivering results with IT development language and types such as Java and C++.Qualification & Experience:

Grade 12

A tertiary qualification will be advantageous

Knowledge and Experiences:

At least 3 to 5 years of professional experience in programming, SQL Server, relational databases and application development.

Experience in any of the programming languages like C/C++, Python, VB Script, Java, JS, .Net

Hands on experience on RPA tools(Such as Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, UniPath, Workfusion) and Cognitive platforms (Such as SparkCognition, IBM Watson, Numenta)

Mandatory and Primary skill in Automation Anywhere tool with minimum 2 years of experience.

Knowledge on AAE Control Room Administration.

Experience with Process Analysis, Design, and Implementation, Business and Technical requirements, Problem-Solving, and production Bug fixes.

